Fast Food Fan-Favorite With A Tony's Twist You Can Make At Home

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OPELOUSAS, La., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the lines at the drive-thru ... you can now make your own fast-food favorite pimento chicken sandwich! With a Tony Chachere's twist, this Pimento Cheese Cajun Chicken Sandwich pairs the perfect amount of Creole heat with creamy pimento cheese for a mouthwatering fried chicken sandwich you can't wait to eat. Continue Reading
With a Tony Chachere's twist, this Pimento Cheese Cajun Chicken Sandwich by @firehousegrub pairs the perfect amount of Creole heat with creamy pimento cheese for a mouthwatering fried chicken sandwich you can't wait to eat.
PIMENTO CHEESE CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH
By: @firehousegrub
INGREDIENTS
2 Chicken Breasts
2 Cups Buttermilk
1⁄2 Cup Pickle Juice
2 Tablespoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
1 Cup Flour
2 Tablespoons Powdered Sugar
Hot Honey, to Taste
Pimento Cheese, to Taste
Pickled Jalapeños, to Taste
Brioche Buns
Oil for Frying
PREPARATION
Prep Time: Combine buttermilk with pickle juice and 1 tablespoon of Tony's seasoning. Cut the chicken breast in half and beat it flat with a tenderizer. Place the chicken in the buttermilk mixture and let the chicken marinate for at least a couple of hours. Combine the flour, powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of Tony's seasoning in a bowl. Coat the chicken in the flour mixture. Fry over medium to medium-high heat until golden brown and chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Toast the brioche buns in a pan. Place a few of the pickled
15 Minutes
Cook Time:
20 Minutes
Serves: 2-4
jalapeños on the bottom bun, followed by the chicken. Then, drizzle with hot honey and spread some pimento cheese on top. Enjoy!
About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's®
Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
tonychachere
#PassAGoodTime
@tonychacheres
SOURCE Tony Chachere's
MENAFN22092023003732001241ID1107123921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.