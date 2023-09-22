Avecpay Joins Forces With Rocketfuel To Bring Crypto Payments To Latin America

“RocketFuel works with several partners around the world enabling their merchant to accept Bitcoin and over 150 cryptocurrencies, to do payouts and B2B cross border payments, said Peter Jensen, RocketFuel's CEO.“The growing adoption of cryptocurrencies in Latin America demonstrates the demand for faster, more secure, and cost-effective payment methods.”

RocketFuel's payment solution leverages blockchain technology to overcome the challenges posed by market volatility. By utilizing stablecoins, they enable the seamless conversion of cryptocurrencies into FIAT currencies. This approach empowers merchants to conduct transactions without worrying about the fluctuations in crypto values.

“Besides working with RocketFuel's cryptopayment solution, AvecPay will be launching an online marketplace where merchants anywhere can place their products and get paid in crypto,” said Christian Cálix, AvecPay CEO. We are convinced any business can attract new clients and increase revenue by accepting crypto payments.”

About RocketFuel , Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 150+ cryptocurrencies. Our payout services allow businesses to easily distribute funds to their customers or partners, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency. For businesses involved in cross-border transactions, our B2B cross-border crypto payment solution offers a secure and cost-effective way to send and receive payments internationally. More information about RocketFuel is available at:

About AvecPay

Our mission is to facilitate and streamline online transactions by providing an intuitive, secure, and reliable cryptocurrency-based payment solution. We are committed to bringing financial innovation to merchants and offering a path towards a borderless digital future. More information about AvecPay is available at:

