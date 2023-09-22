Stocks In Play

9/22/2023 - 10:21 AM EST - Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. : Announces that Micah Dass has notified the Company that he must resign as a Director due to personal reasons with immediate effect. Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. shares V.SNYB are trading unchanged at $0.08.

