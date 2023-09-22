EU Says India-Canada Diplomatic Row A Bilateral Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The European Union Friday said the ongoing diplomatic row between Canada and India is a bilateral issue, calling for constructive cooperation on the matter.
The row comes in the backdrop of a murder of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.
"We are aware of the serious allegations about the extrajudicial killing of a Canadian citizen and the alleged involvement of an Indian government agent," EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Nabila Massrali, told a news conference in Brussels.
"We encourage constructive cooperation from all those concerned in this investigation," she said.
"This is a bilateral issue. At this point I cannot say more. What I can say though is that we are in contact with our Canadian counterparts," the spokesperson added.
According to media reports, tensions between India and Canada escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist and a designated terrorist in India.
New Delhi has rejected all those allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated". (end)
