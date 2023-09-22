EU Announces EUR-127-Mln Financial Support For Tunisia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The European Commission Friday announced a EUR-127 million financial support for Tunisia.
Some EUR 60 million (USD 64 million) will be in budget support, while the other EUR 67 million (USD 71 million) is part of the migration package, according to a Commission statement.
This financial assistance is in support of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on a strategic and comprehensive partnership between the EU and Tunisia, said the statement today.
The announcement follows yesterday's phone call between EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi and Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar. A Commission delegation will visit Tunisia next week to discuss the implementation of the MoU.
The EU and Tunisia are committed to swiftly advance on the implementation of the MoU, prioritising actions in the field of migration, the cooperation to crack down on the smuggling networks, as well as support for voluntary return and reintegration of migrants to their countries of origin, it noted.
Moreover, the EU's executive body said it is accelerating the delivery of ongoing programmes as well as actions under the new EUR-105-million (USD 112 million) support package on migration linked to the MoU that will help address the urgent situation on the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The provision of new vessels, thermal cameras and other operational assistance, coupled with the necessary training, are also foreseen.
According to media reports, Lampedusa has seen an influx of migrants with over 7,000 people arriving in recent days.
The Italian island has long been a first port of call for people crossing from North Africa. (end)
