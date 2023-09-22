Deputy FM Discusses Iraqi Supreme Court's Verdict With EU Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Friday Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs and Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the meeting tackled the latest developments related to the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruling declaring the law ratifying the agreement regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway between the two countries unconstitutional.
The two officials also touched upon Iraq's cancellation of the security swap protocol in Khor Abdullah, which was signed with Kuwait in 2008. (end)
