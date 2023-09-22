Ukraine Exports Over 6M T Of Grains, Pulses

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported this.

Thus, according to the published data, in the current MY Ukraine has already exported 2.9 million tonnes of wheat, 596,000 tonnes of barley, 600 tonnes of rye, and 2.5 million tonnes of corn.

For comparison, in the same period of 2022/2023 MY Ukraine exported 7.2 million tonnes of grains and pulses, including 2.5 million tonnes of wheat, 622,000 tonnes of barley, 2,600 tonnes of rye, and 4.1 million tonnes of corn.

In addition, in 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine has already exported 33,000 tonnes of flour (21,300 tonnes in the same period of 2022/2023 MY).

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine exported almost 49 million tonnes of grains and pulses in the last MY (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).