President Of Romania: Ukraine Must Win For Our Security

This was stated by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, AgerPres reported, according to Ukrinform.



“For our security, for everyone's security, Ukraine must win", he said.

Also, Iohannis said, NATO made historic decisions to strengthen defense and deterrence on the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea, and the Black Sea "has been irrevocably committed as a region of strategic importance for Euro-Atlantic security, everyone understanding that what happens in the Black Sea, it doesn't stay only in the Black Sea".

“There can be no peace without fully guaranteeing and restoring the full independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine", said Klaus Iohannis.