President Of Romania: Ukraine Must Win For Our Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine must win the war unleashed by Russia, it is important for Romania's security.
This was stated by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, AgerPres reported, according to Ukrinform.
“For our security, for everyone's security, Ukraine must win", he said.
Also, Iohannis said, NATO made historic decisions to strengthen defense and deterrence on the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea, and the Black Sea "has been irrevocably committed as a region of strategic importance for Euro-Atlantic security, everyone understanding that what happens in the Black Sea, it doesn't stay only in the Black Sea".
Read also: Romania may extend ban on Ukrainian grain for 30 day
“There can be no peace without fully guaranteeing and restoring the full independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine", said Klaus Iohannis.
MENAFN22092023000193011044ID1107123867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.