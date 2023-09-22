PM Shmyhal: Ukraine's Needs For Fast Recovery Remain At The Level Of $15B

"Ukraine's needs for fast recovery remain at the level of up to $15 billion. This year, only a part of the needs has been financed, the rest of the expenses are transferred to 2024," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the Cabinet's meeting, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the authorities count on support from international financial organizations and agencies, including the World Bank, EBRD, EIB, USAID, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Earlier, the Head of Government emphasized that Ukraine was considering 10 key aspects of Ukraine's restoration, including damage assessment, stages of restoration, transparency, and sources of funding.