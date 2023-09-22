Zelensky Discusses Ukraine's Defense Needs With Trudeau

"As always, fruitful negotiations with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. Ukraine's defense needs, the continuation of financial and humanitarian support for our country, economic and investment cooperation are among the main issues," Zelensky posted on Telegram .

Zelensky thanked the Canadians for "standing by Ukraine for our victory."

As reported, the Ministry of Defense of Canada stated that planes of the Canadian Armed Forces had delivered more than 6,000 tonnes of military aid for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine.