Zaluzhny Thanks Milley For Comprehensive Assistance, Support For Ukraine

"Had a telephone conversation with General Milley. Told him about the situation at the front, the course of our defensive and offensive operations. The enemy tries to counterattack in different directions, but our soldiers hold their positions firmly," Zaluzhny posted on Telegram .

Zaluzhny and Milley also focused on the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "It is important to strengthen our air defense and artillery," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

"Thanked the American partners for another package of military assistance. And thanked General Milley personally," Zaluzhny added.

According to him, "this month, my friend's term as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff expires."

"From the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, especially during the most difficult moments of this war, General Milley has been always with our people. We appreciate the titanic work done, important advice, comprehensive help and support. I invited him to Ukraine and will be honored to meet him on our land," Zaluzhny added.

Zaluzhny noted that General Milley had introduced him to his successor, General Charles Brown, as a sign of continuation of the US-Ukraine close partnership.

"We agreed to maintain a high level of communication and hold negotiations in the near future," the Commander-in-Chief added.