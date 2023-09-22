Friday, 22 September 2023 11:10 GMT

China To Help Uzbekistan Develop Industrial Shrimp Cultivation


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 22. China and Uzbekistan discussed prospects for establishing and expanding bilateral cooperation, especially regarding the establishment of industrial shrimp cultivation in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The news followed a recent meeting between the representatives of Uzbekistan's Ozbekbaliqsanoat Fisheries Association and China's Shandong Youfa Group Aquatic Product Company.

During the meeting, Chinese experts were given the necessary information about the existing conditions of shrimp cultivation in Uzbekistan, including natural and artificial reservoirs, water volumes, and salinity levels.

In turn, the experts provided explanations on the technology, methods, and volumes of production, as well as other important aspects of shrimp cultivation.

A Chinese company intends to use four different methods of shrimp cultivation in Uzbekistan that are based on artificial salinization of water.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan and China signed a memorandum on the implementation of priority grant projects. The signed document provides for the implementation of 14 projects totaling over $190 million in sectors such as agriculture and water management, healthcare, education, and institutional development.

