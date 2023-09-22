China To Help Uzbekistan Develop Industrial Shrimp Cultivation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 22. China and
Uzbekistan discussed prospects for establishing and expanding
bilateral cooperation, especially regarding the establishment of
industrial shrimp cultivation in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The news followed a recent meeting between the representatives
of Uzbekistan's Ozbekbaliqsanoat Fisheries Association and China's
Shandong Youfa Group Aquatic Product Company.
During the meeting, Chinese experts were given the necessary
information about the existing conditions of shrimp cultivation in
Uzbekistan, including natural and artificial reservoirs, water
volumes, and salinity levels.
In turn, the experts provided explanations on the technology,
methods, and volumes of production, as well as other important
aspects of shrimp cultivation.
A Chinese company intends to use four different methods of
shrimp cultivation in Uzbekistan that are based on artificial
salinization of water.
Earlier this month, Uzbekistan and China signed a memorandum on
the implementation of priority grant projects. The signed document
provides for the implementation of 14 projects totaling over $190
million in sectors such as agriculture and water management,
healthcare, education, and institutional development.
