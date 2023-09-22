Friday, 22 September 2023 11:09 GMT

Azerbaijan Sets Up Aid Points For Armenian Residents Of Karabakh (PHOTO)


9/22/2023 3:07:21 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has set up 1,000-person tents in Kalbajar, Fuzuli, and Aghdam for Armenian residents of Karabakh.

Azerbaijani police are providing assistance to Armenian residents.

Trend presents footage from the scene.

Will be updated

