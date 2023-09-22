Azerbaijan Sets Up Aid Points For Armenian Residents Of Karabakh (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Ministry of
Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has set up 1,000-person tents in
Kalbajar, Fuzuli, and Aghdam for Armenian residents of
Karabakh.
Azerbaijani police are providing assistance to Armenian
residents.
Trend presents
footage from the scene.
Will be updated
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107123851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.