Turkmenistan Assigns Administrative Statuses To Two New Villages

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 22. The
Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel
Gulmanova, signed a resolution of the country's parliament on
assigning names and new administrative statuses to newly created
villages in the Gokdepe district of the Ahal region, Trend reports.
According to the decree, one of the new villages was named
'Kopetdagyn yalkymy' and became the administrative center of
Kopetdag district, the other is now called 'Nurly Zaman' and is the
administrative center of Ovadandepe district.
The Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan has been instructed,
together with the administration of the Akhal region, to make a
description of the administrative-territorial boundaries of the two
villages.
The document notes that the creation of new settlements
testifies to the successful implementation of the "National Program
of the President of Turkmenistan to transform the social and living
conditions of the population of villages, towns, cities, districts,
and their centers for the period up to 2028."
Meanwhile, the construction of new settlements in Turkmenistan
is an important and strategic event aimed at developing
infrastructure and improving the lives of the population.
Turkmenistan is a country with a fast-growing economy and rapid
development in various fields, and the construction of new
settlements is one of the components of this process.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107123849
