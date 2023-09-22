Turkmenistan Assigns Administrative Statuses To Two New Villages

According to the decree, one of the new villages was named 'Kopetdagyn yalkymy' and became the administrative center of Kopetdag district, the other is now called 'Nurly Zaman' and is the administrative center of Ovadandepe district.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan has been instructed, together with the administration of the Akhal region, to make a description of the administrative-territorial boundaries of the two villages.

The document notes that the creation of new settlements testifies to the successful implementation of the "National Program of the President of Turkmenistan to transform the social and living conditions of the population of villages, towns, cities, districts, and their centers for the period up to 2028."

Meanwhile, the construction of new settlements in Turkmenistan is an important and strategic event aimed at developing infrastructure and improving the lives of the population. Turkmenistan is a country with a fast-growing economy and rapid development in various fields, and the construction of new settlements is one of the components of this process.