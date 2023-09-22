Voice4equity Announces Inaugural Board Of Advisors Comprising Ten Influential Women In Education

The Initiative

The new board has been specifically curated to include women who are not just experts in education leadership but also represent diverse geographic and demographic regions, offering a multi-faceted view on how to approach the policy issues faced in public education today. The Board of Advisors will provide strategic counsel to Voice4Equity's management team, actively engage with a wide array of women stakeholders, and promote a culturally responsive mindset throughout the organization.

Meet the Advisors

Dr. Elizabeth Alvarez, North Central Region

Superintendent, Forest Park School District

Teresa Chaulk, Plains Region

Superintendent, Lincoln County School District

Dr. Tahira Dupree Chase, East Coast Region

Superintendent, Westbury Union Free School District

Dr. Roxane Fuentes, West Coast Region

Superintendent, Berryessa School District

Dr. LaTonya Goffney, South Central Region

Superintendent, Aldine Independent School District

Dr. Lupita Hightower, Southwest Region

Superintendent, Tolleson Elementary District

Dr. Aleesia Johnson, Central Region

Superintendent, Indianapolis Public Schools

Dr. Concie Pedroza, Pacific Northwest Region

Superintendent, Tukwila School District

Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, New England Region

Superintendent, Hartford Public Schools

Dr. Verletta White, Southeast Region

Superintendent, Roanoke City Public Schools

Comments from Leadership

Dr. Christina Kishimoto, founder and CEO of Voice4Equity, said, 'The establishment of this board marks a significant milestone for Voice4Equity as we enter our third year of design and delivery of equity-focused services by women executive leaders. We are excited to draw on the collective wisdom, experience, and network of these incredible women to further our cause to have an organization designed by women for women.'

Next Steps

Voice4Equity is holding its first advisory board meeting on Friday, September 22nd, where key issues such as Superintendent search firm processes, Voice4Equity's AI enabled data system, and the high school girls policy network will be on the agenda. The insights gained will be crucial in shaping the organization's initiatives for the coming year.

About Voice4Equity

Voice4Equity was founded to be an advocate for equity and inclusion with a mission to increase the number of women and leaders of color at the policy table. Voice4Equity provides programs, resources, access to data and an e-networking platform for women currently serving as superintendents, as well as those aspiring to executive leadership. Voice4Equity also delivers programs, in partnership with other organizations, that provide opportunities for high-school girls, School Principals, and entry-level educators to develop greater policy knowledge and voice.

