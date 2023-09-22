GD Goenka's Shooting Championship 2023 To Honour The Legacy Of Abhinav Bindra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, Haryana, September 21, 2023 - GD Goenka University is thrilled to announce the first-ever Gayatri Devi Goenka Memorial Shooting Championship, a spectacular event that underscores the university's unwavering commitment to fostering sports excellence and paying tribute to the exceptional marksmen and markswomen from across India. Set to take place from September 26 to September 29, 2023, at the GD Goenka Shooting Range featuring 25 professional lanes, this championship is poised to become one of the nation's most prestigious shooting competitions and will be conducted using Electronic Scoring Target System (EST).
The championship is a testament to promoting sportsmanship and nurturing the talents of young and seasoned shooters alike. With over 500 participants from all corners of India, the event promises to be a grand spectacle, celebrating the passion and precision of shooters who have excelled in their craft.
This championship is particularly significant as it honors the legacy of Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medal winner. The GD Goenka Shooting Range, inaugurated in his honour in 2022, has become a beacon for aspiring shooters, providing them with world-class facilities and expert guidance to nurture their talents.
At the inauguration, Abhinav Bindra said "I congratulate GD Goenka for the facilities they have built and the emphasis they are putting on sports in all their educational institutions. I'm sure the students will win lots of tournaments but the bigger thing they'll do, is imbibe the values that sports teach us."
As Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group, aptly puts it, "The Gayatri Devi Goenka Memorial Shooting Championship is not just a competition; it's a celebration of the spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and dedication. We are proud to provide a platform for India's marksmen and markswomen to shine, and we believe that this championship will inspire a new generation of shooting enthusiasts."
Key Highlights of the Championship:
Date: September 26-29, 2023
Location: GD Goenka University, Gurugram
Participants: Over 500 shooters from all over India
Categories: Multiple categories, catering to different age groups and levels
of experience
Duration: 04 action-packed days of competition
Company :-Kaizzen
User :- Ishita Singh
Email :
Mobile:- +91 9971751220
MENAFN22092023003198003206ID1107123835
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.