Here's How Joe Jonas Reacted After Ex-Wife Sophie Turner Sued Him For Their Children's Custody

Joe Jonas, the American singer-songwriter and actor, has issued a response to Sophie Turner's lawsuit accusing him of wrongfully keeping custody of their two children. A spokesperson for the 34-year-old musician released a statement on Thursday, countering his estranged wife's claims that he was preventing their two kids, Willa, aged 3, and their 14-month-old daughter, from returning to England.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago," the statement read in People.

It further read,“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe's impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

According to Turner, she and the musician had agreed to make England their "forever home" following discussions during Christmas 2022, as they prepared for the upcoming year.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted," the statement said.

"After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the US permanently," it stated.

“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children," the statement concluded.

The singer and former Game of Thrones star tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. Jonas initiated divorce proceedings from the actress in September, stating that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" in the filing. Records indicate that the children had recently relocated to live with their father.

A source informed People shortly after Jonas filed for divorce that the singer was providing more support to the children during the divorce, which influenced their living arrangements.

