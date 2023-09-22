U.S. President Says Abrams Tanks Will Arrive In Ukraine Next Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Washington, Sept. 22 (Petra)-- The US's premier M1 Abrams main battle tanks will begin to arrive in Ukraine beginning next week, U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday as he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.
In order to assist in that effort, Biden announced a new $325 million military aid package that includes additional air defense, including a second HAWK air defense system, anti-tank weapons, artillery ammunition, and additional ammunition for already-supplied HIMARS long-range missile systems.
MENAFN22092023000117011021ID1107123822
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.