Sue Redfern To Become First Female Umpire In Men's County Championship

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 4:23 PM
Former England international Sue Redfern is set to become the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men's first-class match in England and Wales.
Redfern, who won 21 England caps in the 1990s, has been appointed for the four-day County Championship fixture between Glamorgan and Derbyshire, which starts on Tuesday.
She became the first woman to officiate at a home England men's match two years ago when she was the fourth official for a T20 international against Sri Lanka. Umpire Sue Redfern signals out to England's Sophie Ecclestone, who was trapped lbw by Australia's Ashleigh Gardner in an Ashes match - Reuters File
Redfern has also umpired in a number of global tournaments including the 2022 Commonwealth Games and women's white-ball world cups.
"I have worked hard to earn this opportunity and I look forward to taking the next step in my career by umpiring a men's first-class match," she said on Friday.
"That has been an ambition of mine for a long time and, while it is a new challenge that will test me, I know that I am ready for it.
"Umpiring has become such a fulfilling part of my life and while my focus is on being the best umpire I can be, I hope my journey can also be an inspiration to others."
