NHRI Participates As An Observer In Asia-Pacific Forum's Annual Meeting And Biennial Conference Held In India

NEW DELHI, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- A delegation from the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), headed by Fatima Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairperson, participated in the annual meeting and biennial conference of the Asia-Pacific Forum (APF), which is organised in cooperation with the National Human Rights Commission of India from 20th to 21st September, 2023.

The conference, held every two years, coincides with the celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of the Paris Principles, which govern the work of national human rights institutions, as well as the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The conference commenced after the opening speech by Droupadi Murmu, the President of the Republic of India, in the presence of member institutions of the APF, and representatives from governments, civil society, and United Nations agencies in the Asia-Pacific region. The conference included sessions that reviewed the historic progress made in the field of human rights since the implementation of the Paris Principles by the United Nations General Assembly, which govern the work of national human rights institutions.

The conference addressed the promotion of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the role of national human rights institutions in responding to and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The participation of the NHRI as an“Observer” is in line with its role as an independent entity that operates in accordance with the Paris Principles. The institution is dedicated to enhancing and advancing practical measures to achieve the highest standards of response to international priorities and commitments in the field of human rights and public freedoms, by promoting a human rights-based approach, respecting the rule of law, ensuring justice and equality, and eliminating all forms of discrimination.

The conference provides an opportunity for members of the APF, civil society, government representatives, and United Nations agencies from the Asia-Pacific region to exchange expertise on the promotion and protection of human rights.

The delegation included Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, Head of the Promotion of Human Rights Culture Committee; Ameirah Al Seraidi, Head of the Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights Committee; Mohamed Al Hammadi, Head of the Civil and Political Rights Committee, Fatma Al Bedwawi, Head of the Complaints, Monitoring and Field Visits Committee, Maryam Al Ahmadi, Head of the International Relations and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee, Alya Almaazmi - Section Head of Committee Affairs Department - Acting Director of the Council and its Committees Office, and Ms. Fajr Al Haidan, Head of the Executive Affairs Section at the Chairperson Office.