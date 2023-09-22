Sheraa CEO Wins Arabian Business Award

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- Najla Al Midfa, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), has received the coveted Arabian Business Arab Woman Award for Entrepreneurship during the Arabian Business Arab Woman Awards 2023, held at Jumeirah Mina A'Salam Hotel in Dubai.

The Arabian Business Arab Woman Awards 2023 recognised and celebrated exceptional women who have made significant contributions to various fields.

This prestigious accolade is a testament to Al Midfa's relentless dedication to fostering entrepreneurship in the Arab world and her true commitment to empowering founders and innovators.

Najla Al Midfa's passion for entrepreneurship has helped take Sheraa to new heights, empowering aspiring entrepreneurs not just in the UAE but across the Arab region and the world. Through various initiatives, Sheraa has emerged as a thriving ecosystem that nurtures and supports budding business founders, providing them with the tools and resources needed to transform their dreams into reality.

Commenting on the award, Najla Al Midfa eloquently said,“It is often said that every great dream commences with a dreamer standing atop the shoulders of giants. I humbly dedicate this award to two such giants, visionaries who have paved the way for us on this remarkable journey. H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who envisioned the emirate not merely as an Arab city, but as a global beacon for human advancement and progress, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sheraa, whose unyielding commitment to nurturing the next generation of changemakers knows no bounds.”

The Sheraa CEO gave homage to her team saying,“The incredible team at Sheraa embodies the essence of this vision, thanks to their relentless drive that every idea finds its purpose, every challenge morphs into an opportunity, and every enraptured dream inches closer to reality. And lastly, a tribute to the entrepreneurs we have had the honour of working with. You invigorate us every single day with your determination to push the boundaries of what is possible. Your ventures echo the realisation of the vision that guides us at Sheraa, reiterating that with collective effort, the sky is not the limit but the beginning.”