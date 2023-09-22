New Patients Are Welcome At Canam Dental In Southwest Los Angeles, Westmont/Inglewood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CanAm Dental proudly welcomes new patients of all ages to its office in Southwest Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CanAm Dental is the neighborhood's convenient dental practice, located at 10804 Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA. The dentist's office accepts most forms of insurance, including Medi-Cal, Denti-Cal, and most PPOs, making care accessible and affordable for everyone in the community.
CanAm Dental understands that patients have numerous demands on their schedules. Therefore, it is pleased to offer Saturday and evening service hours, allowing people to schedule appointments at a time that best suits their needs.
A Strong Focus on Patient-Centered Care
CanAm Dental was founded with a strong focus on patient-centered services. The company is dedicated to optimally serving the area's diverse population with the highest level of care. "When founding CanAm Dental, the aim was to create a practice that offers state-of-the-art dental services while prioritizing the well-being of our patients," said Dr. Steven Fink, VP of Clinical Support. "We believe every individual deserves access to high-quality dental care, which is why we are delighted to offer a comprehensive range of services for kids and adults. We invite patients to experience our exceptional dental care and schedule an appointment with CanAm Dental today."
State-of-the-Art Dental Services in Southwest Los Angeles
The practice's skilled California dentists perform all aspects of general dentistry, including dental check-ups, teeth cleanings, exams, X-rays, root canal treatments, tooth extractions, and teeth whitening. The dentists build a vital foundation for each patient's care at the first visit. They obtain the patient's medical history and give patients time to get to know their doctor. Dentists also take the necessary time to educate patients on the importance of oral health and preventive care. This helps the dentist identify potential risks or areas of concern, such as cavities, gum disease, or other oral health issues, and develop a treatment plan tailored to the patient's circumstances.
Every medical decision is made with each patient's input and in their best interest. Dentists have access to state-of-the-art technology, enabling them to provide patients with all the benefits of modern dentistry. These modern technologies allow dentists to treat their patients precisely and accurately while reducing the time needed to complete the procedures. Digital X-rays provide a more detailed picture of the mouth, helping dentists diagnose and treat problems faster and more accurately.
For more information or to schedule an appointment at the CanAm Dental Southwest Los Angeles Westmont/Inglewood location, please visit the CanAm Dental website or call (310) 738-3555.
About CanAm Dental
CanAm Dental is a leading dental practice in Southwest Los Angeles, Westmont/Inglewood. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, CanAm Dental offers top-quality and comprehensive dental services for kids and adults. With a commitment to patient-centered care and affordability, CanAm Dental accepts most forms of insurance, including Medi-Cal, Denti-Cal, and most PPOs. Offering flexible appointment hours, CanAm Dental strives to make dental care accessible to everyone in the community. The experienced and compassionate staff is dedicated to providing the highest level of care in a welcoming and supportive environment.
David Wolle
CanAm Dental
+1 312-274-4521
MENAFN22092023003118003196ID1107123785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.