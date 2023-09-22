Qatar Reiterates Condemnation Of Syrian Forces' Escalation Of Military Operations In Northern Syria

Geneva: The State of Qatar affirmed its strong condemnation of the escalation of military operations carried out by Syrian forces against the cities of northern Syria, which caused the death of civilians, the displacement of thousands of families, and the continuation of human rights violations.

This came Friday in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by Abdullah Behzad, Third Secretary at the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva, during the interactive dialogue with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, before the 54th session of the Human Rights Council.

The peaceful protests that have recently took to the streets in a number of Syrian cities, especially Daraa and Suwayda, are evidence that the revolution is still going on, and that the Syrian people of all sects are still steadfast and determined to bring about a real change that guarantees achieving justice, freedom and dignity, Behzad said calling on the international community to protect the Syrian people and ensure that all those responsible for the violations committed against them are held accountable.

The Syrian regime failed to exhibit any interest in the initiatives and proposed solutions, and thus the international community must rethink new options to exert more pressure on the Syrian regime in order to engage in a real political process that guarantees reaching a comprehensive solution in accordance with the Geneva Declaration (1) and the full implementation of Resolution 2254, in a fashion a that contributes to resolving the crises that the Syrian people are suffering from, achieving their legitimate aspirations, and preserving Syria's unity, independence, and sovereignty. Abdullah Behzad said .

He voiced concern that the Security Council would not be able to extend the mechanism for delivering humanitarian aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, and stressed the importance of continuing its use and ensuring that assistance reaches, unhindered, to the deserving beneficiaries.