New Investor Ideas (TSXV: SRQ) (TSXV: PLSR) (TSXV: RGC) (Nasdaq: SPGC) (Nasdaq: IVP) (Nasdaq: SRM)

The newest mining companies are all TSX Venture listed and operate across North America.

The latest sports company is a technology-forward golf company.

The newest pet company operates veterinary hospitals in the US, while the latest toy company designs, develops and manufactures custom toys and souvenirs for theme parks and entertainment venues.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

SRQ Resources Inc . (TSXV:SRQ ) is a Canadian base metals company exploring for nickel, copper, and platinum in the province of Quebec.

Pulsar Helium Inc . (TSXV:PLSR ) exists to develop its helium assets, with the objective of bringing stability via sustainable supply that is not associated with hydrocarbon production. Pulsar's assets include the flagship Topaz project in the USA with a helium content of 10.5%, positioning it among the world's highest-grade occurrences. Efforts are focused on fast-tracking activities at Topaz to realize its potential. Helium uses are abundant, the most significant being in superconducting magnets, semiconductor manufacturing, and as a pressuring agent in the fuel tanks of spacecraft.

Relevant Gold Corp . (TSXV:RGC ) is a North American gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally. Founded by experienced exploration geologists, Relevant Gold is managed by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders.

New stocks added to the Sports Directories :

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc . (Nasdaq:SPGC ) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. The Company's innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design while pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts. In consideration of its growth opportunities in shaft technologies, in April of 2022, the Company expanded its manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company's intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. The Company anticipates expansion into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth. The Company's future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company's websites, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

New Stocks added to the Pets Directories :

INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC . (Nasdaq:IVP ) is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including mixed animal facilities, critical and emergency care, and other specialty services such as equine, in additional locations.

New Stocks added to the Toy Directories :

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq:SRM ) designs, develops and manufactures custom toys and souvenirs for the world's largest theme parks and entertainment venues. The Company provides exclusive custom products that are available worldwide at venues such as Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios, SeaWorld and other attractions. Additionally, SRM recently launched its retail product line which includes patented SMURFS Sip with Me cups

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

About Investorideas- Big Investing Ideas

Investorideasis a platform for investing ideas. We publish breaking stock news, stock research, guest posts and create original top rated investing podcasts, plus sector tag articles featuring up and coming companies and industry leaders. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the Crypto Corner Podcast , Play by Play Sports Podcast , Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move Podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast , Exploring Mining Podcast , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast . We also create free investor stock directories for AI and tech, biotech, cannabis, cleantech, crypto, defense, gaming, health and wellness, mining, oil and gas, sports and water. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Public companies within the sectors we cover use our news and content services to tell their story to interested investors. Paid for content is disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideasis a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideasnewswire and tickertagstocknews.com