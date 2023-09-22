Cryptocurrency News - Lbank Launchpad's Upcoming Project: Metaexpand And $UMM Token

LBank's Resilient Growth Strategy

Despite prevailing bearish market conditions, LBank has shown robust growth. It achieved a 4.6% market share in the first half of this year and secured the 5th position in CMC's spot trading volume report. LBank's strategic involvement in the MEME coin sector has further strengthened its position in the market, thanks to its careful curation of high-quality MEME coin offerings.

$UMM: Poised for Potential

Representing the Universal Metaverse Expansion Protocol, $UMM aims to create a solid bridge connecting various public chains and metaverse applications, expanding the possibilities within the metaverse.

Unique Features of MetaExpand

Cross-Chain Integration: Seamlessly connects with numerous mainstream public chains.

Robust Privacy: Utilizes zero-knowledge proofs to enhance data privacy.

Sharding & Mesh Networks: Efficiently distributes computational and storage resources across a multi-chain ecosystem.

Optimized Consensus Algorithm: Ensures the network's integrity remains steadfast.

Tokenomics of $UMM

Core Utility: Encompasses fee processing, decentralized governance, and staking.

Allocation Breakdown:

Ecosystem Incentives: 72%, dedicated to the entire Yuanuniverse ecosystem.

External Ecosystem Collaboration: 10%.

Team Commitment: 8%, vested every 10 years, with gradual release every 6 months.

Financial Reserves: 10%, vested every 10 years, with gradual release every 6 months.

During this Launchpad offering, only 1% of the total token supply will be available at an exchange rate of 1 UMM = 0.1 USDT, providing a safety net against market volatility.

In-Game Integration with Jurassic Virus

MetaExpand's flagship all-chain game, Jurassic Virus, seamlessly incorporates MetaExpand's technological capabilities. Players can immerse themselves in an evolving Jurassic era and explore the world of 2050. The in-game currency, "culture," can only be obtained through staking UMM. While "culture" derives from UMM, it can only be initially used within the game, with winnings convertible to UMM.

Investors should conduct thorough research, fully comprehend the risks and rewards of any investment opportunity, and consider seeking professional advice.

Contact:

Zoe Zhang

LBank

