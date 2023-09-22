Techstars Is Backing ILUMA AI: The AI Copilot For C-Levels And Team Leads

ILUMA AI ( the AI copilot for C-levels and team leads is now backed by Techstars, a leading pre-seed and early stage venture capital.

ILUMA is already powering 100+ companies and is currently onboarding 200 companies on their waitlist.

Techstars' investment comes months after their leadership team became customers of ILUMA. With a community of 8,000 of the top tech founders in the world, Techstars Universe has built a unique and highly collaborative ecosystem. For Techstars leaders, ILUMA AI effectively directs their attention to the areas where it is most needed or where they can add the most value.

ILUMA AI ( ) is founded by four, second-time Silicon Valley founders and AI experts. They raised a $1.5M pre-seed round led by Acrew Capital.

SOURCE Iluma