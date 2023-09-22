12Th Conference Of Ministers Of Culture In Islamic World Begins In Doha On Monday

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Culture, will host the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in Islamic World under the theme 'Toward renewing cultural action in the Islamic world' on Monday.

The two-day conference, which the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is organizing within the framework of its competencies, will discuss a number of topics, including issues of cultural development in the Islamic world, and mechanisms for developing the ICESCO's Program for Cultural Capitals in the Islamic World, in addition to some projects such as the program to value living human treasures and traditional knowledge in the Islamic world, cultural policy guidelines and indicators for sustainable development in a transforming world, and strategy to combat illicit trafficking in cultural property in the Islamic world.

The conference will be attended by ministers of cultural affairs from a large number of ISESCO member states, along with representatives of regional and international organizations working in the areas of culture and heritage. to discuss renewing collaborative cultural actions and ways to develop cooperation among Islamic countries in this sphere.

Qatar's hosting of this ministerial conference is the culmination of the efforts of the Ministry of Culture to support joint cultural action and consolidates the traditions of cultural and civilizational exchange among the peoples of the Islamic world. It also confirms the common civilizational and cultural values on which the state's vision for a diverse and rich Arab-Islamic cultural scene is based.

It is also the culmination of the success of Doha Capital of Culture in the Islamic World 2021 under the slogan "Our Culture is Enlightenment", that was held within the ICESCO's Program for Cultural Capitals in the Islamic World.

Within the preparation for the Ministerial Conference, the 18th session of the Consultative Council for Cultural Development in the Islamic World, whose General Secretariat is held by ICESCO, will be held tomorrow to discuss a number of draft decisions and documents related to the work of the Ministerial Conference, most notably the adoption of the draft agenda of the 12th Islamic Conference of Culture Ministers, and the formation of the office of the Consultative Council for Cultural Development in the Islamic World.

An intellectual symposium to discuss the influences on Islamic civilization and its impact on humanity will be organized, while the Doha declaration on renewing cultural action in the Islamic world will be adopted in the closing session of the conference.