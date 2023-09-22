AUD/USD Forecast: Faces Uphill Battle

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The AUD/USD has been under significant pressure in recent trading sessions, hitting a low of 0.64 against the US dollar. This level has proven to be crucial in the past, attracting traders' attention once again. While we may be on the lookout for potential buyers in this range, it's essential to acknowledge the prevailing sense of fear in the markets, which could pose challenges for the Aussie in the long run. Nevertheless, strong support exists around the 0.6350 level, suggesting that shorting the currency may not be the most prudent move at this juncture. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started A glance at the chart reveals the presence of a falling wedge formation, which we briefly breached during Wednesday's trading session. However, gains were swiftly erased as the Federal Reserve meeting failed to meet traders' expectations. Presently, we find ourselves back within the confines of this falling wedge, and it remains to be seen how this situation will develop. To instill confidence in a bullish outlook, we would need to witness a convincing break above the 0.6520 level, an achievement that is currently elusive.On the flip side, a breakdown below the 0.6350 level could pave the way for a move toward 0.6250, or even the psychologically significant 0.60 level. Such a decline would signify deep-seated apprehension within the market, potentially precipitating more significant issues. Conversely, a rally from current levels would be indicative of improved market sentiment, with positive repercussions likely echoing through various asset classes, including stocks and currency pairs.Traders Must Remain VigilantIn summary, the Australian dollar finds itself at a critical juncture as it grapples with a multitude of factors influencing its trajectory. While the 0.64 level has garnered attention, caution is advised given the prevailing market anxiety. The falling wedge pattern adds further complexity to the situation, demanding close monitoring. Traders are eagerly awaiting a catalyst that could propel the currency above 0.6520, offering hope for a bullish resurgence. Conversely, a breach below 0.6350 may lead to a challenging journey downward, exposing the Aussie to deeper losses.As always in the world of trading, uncertainty remains a constant companion. The Australian dollar's fate hinges on the evolving economic landscape and the response of global markets. For now, traders must remain vigilant and prepared for the various scenarios that could unfold in the days and weeks ahead.Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Check out the best forex trading platform Australia worth using.
MENAFN22092023000131011023ID1107123639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.