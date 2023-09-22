GBP/JPY Forecast: Stumbles Amid Central Bank Decisions

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
In Thursday's trading session, the British pound faced a significant downturn against the Japanese yen, with the Bank of Japan's impending interest rate decision casting a shadow over the currency pair. In an unexpected turn of events, the Bank of England opted to maintain its current monetary policy stance, deviating from the consensus view. This unconventional move has fueled concerns and led to a notable depreciation of the pound against the yen, as investors brace for potential shocks emanating from the Bank of Japan's decisions and accompanying rhetoric. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started The price action witnessed during the session was marked by a substantial downward movement, indicative of a possible attempt to breach the ¥180 support level. This level has played a pivotal role on multiple occasions in the past, making it a logical point to expect some degree of support. If it holds, it could present an attractive buying opportunity for traders looking to capitalize on the pound's current weakness. However, it's important to note that any potential buying opportunities may need to wait until the start of the next trading week, as the market digests the recent developments.The Immediate Future Remains UncertainGiven the substantial interest rate differential between the British pound and the Japanese yen, shorting this currency pair is not an appealing prospect. Holding this pair provides traders with an attractive interest rate yield, a feature that continues to draw attention. If this interest rate dynamic remains in place, the pound-yen pair is likely to find steady support, reinforcing its longer-term uptrend. Nevertheless, the next 24 hours could be characterized by heightened volatility and uncertainty. It may be prudent to exercise patience and await greater clarity before committing funds to the market. Volatility will continue to be a major issue, but given enough time, I think this is a market that will favor the upside.In conclusion, the British pound's recent descent against the Japanese yen can be attributed to unexpected central bank decisions and the ensuing apprehension in the market. While ¥180 stands as a potential support level, traders should exercise caution and await a clearer market direction. The persistent interest rate differential favors a longer-term bullish outlook for this pair. However, the immediate future remains uncertain, and a reactionary approach to market developments may be the most prudent course of action.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UK
