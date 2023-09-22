Gold Forecast: Market Opens With Gap Lower Amidst Turbulence

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Gold markets commenced Thursday's futures trading session with a significant downward gap, reflecting extremely bearish sentiment. The market continues to be characterized by heightened volatility and uncertainty; a situation that has become somewhat expected. The decision by the Federal Reserve to halt its rate hike cycle, mirroring similar moves by the Swiss and British central banks, both of which were anticipated to raise interest rates, has introduced a new layer of complexity to the gold market. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started While gold traditionally serves as a safe-haven asset, its current role does not align with this convention. The 200-Day Exponential Moving Average looms near the $1925 level, positioned above a substantial support zone around $1900. This psychologically significant $1900 level has demonstrated its importance on multiple occasions. A breach below this level could potentially trigger a more substantial decline.Conversely, recapturing the 50-Day EMA might pave the way for a retest of the $1970 level, with a breakthrough offering the possibility of a move toward the coveted $2000 mark. This psychological milestone garners significant attention and could also feature numerous options barriers, thus acting as a formidable resistance point. This is an area that would obviously cause headlines in the news, and therefore a lot of action would be expected in that region.The Market Has Been Marked by TurbulenceThe key driving factor currently influencing gold prices is the movement in US bond rates. The recent surge in US bond rates, following the Federal Reserve's press conference, has exerted considerable downward pressure on the gold market. Consequently, monitoring bond rates has become paramount for market participants. It comes down to whether or not the markets will continue to focus on a tight Fed going forward. While its possible, the reality is that gold will be affected either way.In conclusion, the gold market has been marked by turbulence, exemplified by Thursday's gap lower. Amidst these challenges, the market's role as a safe-haven asset has been blurred. The $1900 support level and the 200-Day EMA at $1925 present crucial technical markers. A resurgence above the 50-Day EMA could open doors to higher levels, with $2000 being the ultimate goal. Nonetheless, the gold market's sensitivity to US bond rates underscores the importance of staying vigilant and adjusting position sizes accordingly in this volatile and treacherous environment.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast ? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
