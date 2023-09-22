EUR/USD Forecast: Challenging Times Amidst Consolidation

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The EUR/USD experienced an initial sharp decline during Thursday's trading session, reflecting the persistent market noise and uncertainty. As the currency pair attempts to consolidate and chart its course, it becomes increasingly evident that the Euro is grappling with ongoing challenges. Notably, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average appears poised to cross below the 200-Day EMA , a development often referred to as the "death cross." This event is unfolding near the lower boundary of the overarching channel that was recently breached. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started In this environment, the Euro is expected to continue facing difficulties, although short-term rallies may provide opportunities to acquire "cheap US dollars." A decisive break below the session's low on Thursday could potentially pave the way for the EUR/USD pair to descend towards the 1.05 level. This is an area that a lot of people will be paying attention to, not only due to the big figure aspect, but also the area has been important in the past. With this, I think it makes sense that traders will look to it as a massive target.The Euro's struggle to find its footing is further exacerbated by recent central bank decisions. While the European Central Bank has raised interest rates, the Federal Reserve, Swiss National Bank, and Bank of England have all maintained their respective interest rate positions. This divergence in monetary policies could prompt investors to seek the safety of the US dollar, resulting in added pressure on the Euro.Be PrudentAt present, a prudent approach involves considering shorting the pair during rallies, as it may unlock larger opportunities. The Euro would need to surmount the 1.08 level to initiate a significant upward move, a feat that is currently overshadowed by multiple obstacles. While the 1.06 level may offer some temporary support, it is viewed as a short-term scenario deserving close scrutiny.In summary, the Euro is navigating a challenging phase characterized by consolidation and uncertainty. The looming "death cross" adds to the Euro's woes, coinciding with a lower channel boundary breach. Short-term rallies present chances to acquire US dollars at attractive levels. A break below Thursday's session low could drive the EUR/USD pair towards 1.05. Diverging central bank policies contribute to the Euro's struggle, prompting cautious market participants to monitor the pair closely for insights into the US dollar's performance.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best FX trading platform in the industry for you.
