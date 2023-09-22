S&P 500 Forecast: Faces Global Growth Concerns

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The S&P 500 experienced an early plunge during Thursday's trading session, reflecting the prevailing concerns surrounding global growth prospects. This downturn appears logical, given that not only did the Federal Reserve choose to maintain its stance on interest rate hikes, but the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England also made similar decisions. The unexpected nature of these recent central bank moves has left traders uneasy, questioning whether economic conditions are indeed deteriorating. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started In the current climate, a "sell first, ask questions later" mentality seems to be prevailing. Market participants tend to exhibit heightened nervousness during such times, and the prevalence of algorithmic and computerized trading, which plays a significant role in today's markets, can trigger rapid selloffs as automated systems seek to exit positions. Consequently, we may witness a surge in momentum following the recent developments. This will continue to be the case, as there is a lot of uncertainty out there, and this plays out on the charts.For those considering rallies as potential opportunities, it is essential to monitor the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, presently situated around the 4450 regions. This level could introduce some obstacles along the way. Nevertheless, it is prudent to view the situation through the lens of fading short-term rallies. It's worth noting that the S&P 500 is fundamentally structured to ascend over the long term, primarily influenced by a select group of stocks that often drive the index's performance.The Market is Undergoing a Significant PullbackAs of now, the market is undergoing a significant pullback, but the momentum appears to be intensifying. Attention should be directed towards the crucial support zone near the 4350 level, as a failure to find support there could potentially lead to a more substantial decline. While volatility remains a defining characteristic of the current landscape, vigilance in assessing key players like Apple, Google, and others is crucial to understanding the broader market sentiment.In summary, the S&P 500 grapples with global growth concerns and the resulting market turbulence. Recent central bank decisions have amplified uncertainty, leading to a cautious "sell first" sentiment among traders. Market participants should remain alert to potential short-term rallies and closely monitor the 50-day EMA. Despite ongoing volatility, the S&P 500's structural foundation leans towards long-term growth, with attention directed at pivotal support near the 4350 level.Ready to trade our S&P 500 analysis ? Here's a list of some of the best CFD trading brokers to check out.
