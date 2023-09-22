ACR Poker Is Running Its Biggest PLO Tournament Ever This Sunday

The tournament starts at 4:30pm ET and comes with a large $2,650 buy-in. However, players can qualify for a fraction of the cost or even nothing by following this path: Freeroll > $33 > $290 > $2,650. Satellite information can be found in the poker client.

$2,650 buy-in $500,000 GTD PLO on Sunday, September 24th

Over $50 Million guaranteed (new record!)

"We're constantly pushing the envelope for our players and it's exciting to reach the $500K guarantee mark for our PLO segment base," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "And it's even more exciting that it's part of our record-breaking tournament series."

The series that Moneymaker is referring to is

ACR Poker's giant OSS XL. It runs multiple times per year, and this one comes with $50 Million in guarantees, easily their biggest tourney series ever. It began on September 3rd and wraps up on October 2nd.

Moneymaker went on to add that this Sunday is also a huge one for High Roller Hold'em players. That's because the OSS XL has Day 1A of two $2,500,000 GTD tourneys that come with a $1,050 and $2,650 buy-in, respectively.



For more info on the record-breaking PLO tourney and $50 Million OSS XL, visit ACRPoker.eu .

SOURCE ACR Poker