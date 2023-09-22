World Of Golf Cap Cana Adds Additional Celebrities And Opens Pro/Am To The Public

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
World of Golf releases additional celebrity names joining the already stacked roster
Pro/Am playing spots now on sale to the public
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The World of Golf announced another batch of celebrities that will play in the star-studded World of Golf Island Championship. Actors Michael Peña, Kevin Dillon, and Mark Moses along with Major League All-Star Elvis Andrus confirm their attendance. The three-day tournament tees off Friday, October 6, 2023, with nearly twenty celebrities competing for the World of Golf trophy.
Late Thursday night, officials opened sales for the Celebrity/Am to the public. Golf enthusiasts now have the opportunity to be inside the ropes and play alongside their favorite celebrities. Playing spots are available for individual players, 2-somes, or teams of four (4). All players will play as part of a team and all teams are paired with a celebrity. Individual players cost $1,000 USD and include one (1) playing spot in the Celebrity/Am, one (1) VIP ticket to the Welcome Celebration on Oct 5, and one (1) ticket to the WOG Awards Luncheon. Playing spots are limited and only available at
Latest additions:
Michael Peña – Known for his roles in Ant-Man, Narcos: Mexico, Fury, The Martian, and most recently A Million Miles Away currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Kevin Dillion - an American actor. He is best known for portraying Johnny "Drama" Chase on the HBO comedy series Entourage, Bunny in the war film Platoon, and John Densmore in the musical biopic The Doors.
Elvis Andrus – 2x Major League All-Star and current short-stop for the Chicago White Sox.
Mark Moses - American actor, best known for his roles as Paul Young in the ABC comedy-drama Desperate Housewives and as Herman "Duck" Phillips in the AMC period drama Mad Men.
Earlier this month, officials had announced thirteen (13) celebrities that committed to the Event.
Adrián Beltré - Former professional baseball third baseman from the Dominican Republic. He is regarded as one of the greatest third basemen of all time. Beltré will also serve as the official host of the event.
Albert Pujols – is an 11X MLB All-Star and is only one of 4 players in Major League history to amass 3,000 hits, 700 home runs, and 2,200 RBIs in a career.
David Costabile – Breaking Bad, Suits, 13 Hours, and his breakout role of Michael“Wags” Wagner on the Showtime hit Billions
Iván Rodríguez - is a Puerto Rican former Major League Baseball catcher and widely regarded as one of the greatest catchers in MLB history
Dean Norris – Under the Dome, United States of Al, and his standout role as DEA agent Hank Schrader, on the AMC series Breaking Bad.
Kim Coates – Prison Break, Godless, Bad Blood, Black Hawk Down, and his epic portrayal of“Alex Tig” Trager on the smash hit Sons of Anarchy.
Grant Show – Melrose Place, Devious Maids, Private Practice, and known for starring as Blake Carrington in Dynasty, which was the #1 show in the Dominican Republic (Netflix)
Felix“King Felix” Hernandez – Former Major League baseball player, All-Star, and Cy Young winner.
Mike Mills – Known as the bassist and a founding member of the alternative rock band R.E.M., and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Dane DeHaan – Chronicle, The Amazing Spiderman 2, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and most recently the Christopher Nolan hit Oppenheimer.
Amaury Nolasco – Puerto Rican actor known for his roles in Prison Break, Max Payne, Transformers, Deception, and his starring role in Hightown.
Proud partners of the World of Golf Island Championship include St. Regis The Residences Cap Cana, American Express, Melissa's Produce, Punta Espada Golf Club, Cap Cana, and Eden Rock Cap Cana.
For more information, please go to
