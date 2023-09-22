Watch: Focus Shifts To Rate Cuts As The Bank Of England Breaks Its Cycle

(MENAFN- ING) The tide appears to be turning in the Bank of England's inflation battle. With speculation now
on the rise over whether we've finally
reached the end of one of the most aggressive tightening cycles seen for decades in the UK, attention is shifting firmly to the prospect of future rate cuts Focus shifts to rate cuts as Bank of England breaks the cycle
Is the Bank of England's hiking cycle finally over? Following yesterday's narrow decision to pause after 14 consecutive rate rises, we're inclined to think so.
It's important to note that the door remains open to further hikes, with the Bank stressing the importance of remaining focused on progress in both services inflation and private sector wage growth. But with PMIs sinking lower than expected and just a couple of key data points set to be released before the BoE's next meeting in November, we don't see much chance of a turnaround.
So, where next? The spotlight has shifted to the prospect of rate cuts, and while markets see a far more gradual path for the UK than in the US and the eurozone, ING's James Smith says we could be in for a surprise over the coming year.
