Biomednewsbreaks - SOHM Inc. (SHMN) Expands Team To Direct Global Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) is a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories.“SOHM is strengthening its governing team with the addition of two experienced visionaries committed to helping the company's growth in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical marketplace... The new officers are expected to help direct SOHM's global growth strategy as the company continues to develop and diversify its product offerings, which include a variety of mediums for administering antibiotics, analgesics, anti-inflammatory and anti-cold therapies, as well as vitamins,” a recent article reads.“Dr. Krishna Bhat, MD, Ph.D, FACC, an experienced bioscientist and cardiologist, will bring his leadership skills to the company's advisory board as its new chief medical advisor, increasing his commitment beyond his involvement as a longtime shareholder... SOHM also recently announced the appointment of Dr. David Aguilar, Ph.D as chief operating officer to direct the company's sustainability, stability, growth and new developments at its uppermost level, drawing on his 22 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry working with clinical and regulatory needs for preclinical and IND filings of allogeneic cell-based therapies.”
To view the full article, visit
About SOHM Inc.
SOHM is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of“Globalè Prospèro” that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. To learn more about the company, visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SHMN are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN22092023000224011066ID1107123557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.