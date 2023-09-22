'Bikerboy' Appears In Court Again

This was the second time that Ntsukunyane has appeared in court charged with fraud.

Two weeks ago, Ntsukunyane was charged with defrauding the Ministry of Water Affairs M4.5 million for the construction of a bridge that was said to be worth a measly M900 000.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Ntsukunyane was in court again facing charges of defrauding the ministry that almost paid him M1.4 million.

In the first count, it is alleged that Ntsukunyane in March last year lied to the ministry that his LL Construction Company had the necessary experience in rehabilitation of gravity and solar water systems.

The charge sheet says the company was awarded a tender for rehabilitation of gravity and solar water systems at Ha-Monyake, Kholokoe, in Mafeteng.

On count two, the prosecution says Ntsukunyane made a false representation to the Ministry of Water and the Lowlands Water Development Phase II offices that the LL Construction Company had the necessary expert construction supervisors, site foreman, mason, electrician and environmentalists, to rehabilitate gravity and solar water systems.

This, the prosecution says, was one of the reasons the company was awarded the tender worth close to M1.4 million.

In count three, Ntsukunyane allegedly misled the Ministry of Water saying his LL Construction Company had completed the quantity of work it was awarded for each item in the bill of quantities, without defects and therefore payment was due.

The prosecution says Ntsukunyane knew that the quantity of work submitted to the Ministry of Water had not been completed.

The ministry, the prosecution says, ultimately effected payment in favour of Ntsukunyane and his company the sum of M802 135.

Ntsukunyane was granted bail of M10 000 without surety.

He was told that his bail application was granted on the basis that he should not interfere with crown witnesses, stand his trial, and cooperate with the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), among others.

Ntsukunyane was presented by Attorney Qhalehang Letsika while Advocate 'Mamongonyo Baasi represented the DCEO.

Tholoana Lesenya