Matekane Abusing State Agencies, Says Opposition

Opposition leaders told a press conference yesterday that the government has resorted to using the army and the police against its MPs because it is afraid of the motion.

Democratic Congress (DC) leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, said the security bosses have been willing tools for the government because their bosses are desperate for Matekane to renew their employment contracts.

He was talking about Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli, army boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela and National Security Service (NSS) boss Pheello Ralenkoane.

“Employment contracts for the security agencies' bosses are the ones causing these problems because the commanders end up working towards pleasing the government for their contract extension,” Mokhothu said.

He said the army has also started setting up roadblocks closer to parliament to search MPs. Mokhothu said the army searched Nkaku Kabi and Advocate Lebohang Maema KC at the parliament premises last week.

“The government is now bringing back the security agencies into party politics,” Mokhothu said.

“This was the first time the army entered the parliament premises to search members and other people there. It is an embarrassment.”

“The responsibility of our soldiers is to guard the borders and ensure security, not to enter politics or set up roadblocks on the parliament roads.”

“They are now running the country like a shop or a company.”

Basotho National Party leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, alleged that Matekane had a meeting with the security bosses in Teya-teyaneng to discuss how they could use their institutions to clip the opposition's wings.

“The LDF, LMPS and NSS boss's contracts have expired, and now they are using the institution to get extensions,” Mofomobe said.

“The LDF and LMPS are doing this deliberately to protect the government.”

thepost could not independently verify this allegation.

Tefo Mapesela, the Basotho Progressive Party leader, said Matekane's government is taking Lesotho back to 2014 when the army was wooed into politics.

He warned that officers who allow themselves to be used as pawns in political fights might find themselves in jail while their political handlers enjoy freedom.

He referred to Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli who has been in remand prison for seven years as he faces charges of murder, attempted murder and treason.

Mapesela however said the opposition will not be intimidated because it is their democratic right to bring a motion of no confidence against the government.

“When there is time to enter a motion of no confidence it is time, it is written in the law, there is nothing wrong there,” Mapesela said.

“I once launched a motion of no confidence in the previous parliament, but I was never arrested or threatened.”

“We do not owe Matekane anything. When the time has come he has to go. We will lobby others as it is not a crime.”

The Basotho Action Party's Nqosa Mahao criticised the police for issuing a press statement with political undertones.

In a controversial statement last week, Commissioner Molibeli said the police were aware that some MPs were coercing their colleagues to support their plot to topple the government.

Molibeli also said they were aware that such MPs were surrounding themselves with armed groups.

“Police warn those perpetrating these acts to stop immediately to avoid action that could be taken to protect the country,” Molibeli said.

Matekane made the same allegations at his press conference yesterday.

Professor Mahao said the statement shows that the police have now been entangled in politics.

“Every time parties experience internal problems the leaders conspire with the security agencies,” he said.

“The opposition leaders are now being harassed because the government wants to stop them from exercising their rights.”

The opposition's charge sheet against Matekane



Filling of statutory positions despite the reforms aiming to change the system.

Corruption

Nepotism

Using security agencies to deter MPs from ousting Matekane.

Job losses.

Lack of job creation.

Failure to fulfil campaign promises.

Protecting mining companies' interests at the expense of Basotho.

Incompetence and lack of communication skills.

Arrest of MPs by the police. Cherry-picking reforms that insulate his government.

Staff Reporter