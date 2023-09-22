EQS-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad leads the follow-on financing for the BBQ brand Burnhard

Heliad leads the follow-on financing for the BBQ brand Burnhard





Frankfurt am Main, September 22, 2023 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) is once again investing in Burnhard through follow-on financing in the mid-single-digit million range. The financing round, totaling EUR 20 million and consisting of both equity and extended financing lines, serves the development of scalable structures and processes to continue the strong growth course by tapping into new markets. Since 2018, BURNHARD has revolutionized the German market for grilling devices. The product range includes gas grills, pizza ovens, smokers, and associated accessories. These products have been awarded the Red Dot Design and the German Design Award. Through their direct-to-consumer sales in Germany and the Netherlands, as well as with distribution partners in Israel and Switzerland, the brand grew to a revenue of 40 million Euros in less than five years. "We work very closely with customers and influencers and incorporate their feedback into our daily work. With our direct sales model and agile structure, we are able to respond quickly to market changes, which is a decisive advantage in these current times.", comments company founder and CEO Marius Fritzsche-Rüschenbeck. "BURNHARD is selling a way of life, the grill comes free. Differentiation in the BBQ segment isn't easy, but BURNHARD has struck a chord and delivers quality that is unique in its price range. We are very excited to shape the next growth phase with the team.", says Falk Schäfers, co-CEO of Heliad.

About Burnhard BURNHARD is a brand of Springlane GmbH. Since its foundation in 2018, the community brand has been shaking up the traditionally occupied market for grilling devices in Germany. With its D2C approach in Germany and the Netherlands, and with distribution partners in Israel and Switzerland, BURNHARD has a turnover of 40 million Euros in five years. The product range extends from gas grills to pizza ovens and smokers, and the appropriate accessories. In Düsseldorf, grill experts, digital experts, product developers, and engineers work in direct exchange with the continuously growing BURNHARD community to develop the best products and ignite the passion for outdoor cooking. In the BURNHARD showroom in Düsseldorf and at selected specialist dealers in Germany and Austria, interested parties can touch the products and get advice. Orders can be comfortably placed at any time on Further information and red-hot BBQ hacks are regularly available on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Heliad Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Further information about Heliad can be found under .

