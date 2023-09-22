EQS-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

GRENKE: Successful debut of the first green bond issue

22.09.2023 / 13:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE: Successful debut of the first green bond issue

Record volume of EUR 500 million marks first-time achievement of benchmark level CEO Hirsch:“We have reached the next level”

Baden-Baden, September 22, 2023: The GRENKE Group, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, yesterday placed its first bond exclusively for the refinancing of sustainable lease objects. The issue volume of this first GRENKE Green Bond (ISIN XS2695009998) amounted to approximately EUR 500 million, reaching the highest issue volume for a bond in the leasing specialist's more than 40-year history. Demand for this issue significantly exceeded supply. The bond's interest coupon is 7.875 percent p.a., and it matures in 3.5 years by April 6, 2027. “With this transaction, we have achieved two milestones at once,” emphasises CEO Dr Sebastian Hirsch.“With our first Green Bond, we are providing targeted support for the green transformation of SMEs in the more than 30 countries we operate in. At the same time, we have managed to rise to the benchmark class for the first time. This is important for our planned future growth and means, that we have reached the next level”. Starting at an issue volume of EUR 500 million, a bond is considered a benchmark bond and can become a member of a capital market index. The GRENKE Green Bond is what is called a“use of proceeds” bond, meaning that the proceeds are earmarked for the refinancing of what are considered to be sustainable objects, from areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, and resource and waste management. Currently, the eBike business accounts for roughly 80 percent of GRENKE's Green Bond portfolio. The remaining volume is distributed among photovoltaic and solar installations, charging infrastructure, LED lighting and drinking water installations. The funds will be used for the existing Green Economy business and its expansion.

GRENKE's first green bond was purchased primarily by institutional investors, including asset managers, funds, banks, insurers and pension funds. The regional focus of the offering was Europe, with purchases of the issue made mainly by investors from Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria and Switzerland. With a minimum investment volume of just EUR 1,000, GRENKE's debut issue is also appealing to private investors. More details about the bond can be found on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at overview of GRENKE's currently outstanding bonds and their conditions can be found on our website at more information, please contact: Investor contact

Team Investor Relations

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Phone: +49 7221 5007-204

Email:



Website:

Press contact

Stefan Wichmann

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Phone: +49 (0) 171 20 300

Email:



About GRENKE The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group today operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,000 staff (measured in full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).







22.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: GRENKE AG Neuer Markt 2 76532 Baden-Baden Germany Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204 Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A161N30 WKN: A161N3 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1732707



End of News EQS News Service