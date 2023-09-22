|
EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Financing
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Refinancing of existing senior facilities agreement
22.09.2023 / 15:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Refinancing of existing senior facilities agreement
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
22 September 2023
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")
22 September 2023
Travelex announces the completion of the refinancing of its existing senior facilities agreement
Further to the announcement published by Travelex on 12 September 2023 via the Regulatory News Service regarding the proposed refinancing of its existing senior facilities agreement (the " Existing SFA ") (the " Refinancing "), Travelex is pleased to announce the completion of the Refinancing by its entry into a new senior facility agreement (the " New SFA ").
Under the New SFA, Travelex has raised £90 million which is to be used to repay and cancel in full all amounts outstanding under the Existing SFA and for other general corporate purposes. Certain funds which have been raised under the New SFA may also be utilised for a buyback of the new money notes issued by the Company and the ordinary shares of Travelex International Limited which are stapled to such new money notes and Travelex will be making further announcements regarding the process for such buybacks shortly.
Enquiries:
Travelex
For investor related queries:
For other enquiries:
-END-
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact
or visit
.
22.09.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
|
| 8 Sackville Street
|
| W1S 3DG London
|
| United Kingdom
| Phone:
| +44(0)7584336458
| E-mail:
|
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| XS2248458049, XS2248456936
| WKN:
| A284QJ
| Listed:
| Vienna Stock Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1732807
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN22092023004691010666ID1107123541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.