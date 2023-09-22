MSKVIB To Host Khadi Exhibition In Nagpur From Oct 1- 8

Nagpur, Sept 22 (KNN) The Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board (MSKVIB) will conduct an exhibition of khadi and village industry goods at Vidarbha Hindi Sahitya Sangh hall in Nagpur from October 1-8.

As per reports, Union Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the expo in the presence of Khadi Village Industries Board Chairman Sathe.







Sharing details with the media persons here on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industry Board R Vimala said,“The products of Khadi village industry are of trust and quality and the people of Nagpur are requested to visit the exhibition and buy the goods exhibited there.”

There will be 25 stalls of various products. All the goods will be sold with 20 percent discount. Products like pure Madhuban honey from Mahabaleshwar, quality khadi clothes from Wardha, Nagpur, various spices, wood oil, wooden handicrafts, fibre idols, bamboo items, amla food items, jaggery, candles etc. will be put on display.

There will also be cultural programmes in the evening. The expo will remain open from 10 am to 10 pm and entry will be free of cost.

(KNN Bureau)