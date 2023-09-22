India's Visa Suspension In Canada To Have Minimal Impact On Business

Bengaluru, Sept 22 (KNN) The suspension of visa services to Canadian citizens announced by India amid estranged diplomatic ties is likely to have limited impact on business.

The ongoing standoff between the two countries due to political issues has raised concerns among technology companies, professionals and entrepreneurs, reported TOI.







While potential new contracts could get delayed, the impact on projects that Indian IT companies are already implementing there may be limited, since

Canada has not halted visa applications by Indians to Canada.

The ramifications on business will be greater if Canada were to also stop visa applications.

On the whole though, considering the world learnt to work without travel during the Covid pandemic, visa restrictions are unlikely to severely handicap business in the short term.

Vikram Shroff, head of HR Law at Nishith Desai Associates, said the Indian government's decision implies that investors, entrepreneurs, and techies who are Canadian citizens may not be able to get visas to travel to India, reported TOI,

“Technology talent mobility would be adversely affected between the two countries,” he said.

Shroff said the decision does not affect those Canadian citizens who have an existing Indian visa or OCI card.“It also does not affect Indian citizens to continue to travel to Canada including for family, business, or education purposes,” he noted.

More than 600 Canadian companies have a presence in India and over 1,000 Canadian companies are pursuing business interests in India.

