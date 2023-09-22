National & International Brands Choose KW Group's Delhi 6 Mall At Raj Nagar Extn (Ghaziabad)

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India KW Group 's Delhi 6 Mall, the latest commercial project in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, has announced that it has leased prime retail spaces to national and international brands. This development marks a significant milestone in the mall's journey to become the region's premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination.



KW Delhi 6



These brands include global footwear giant Skechers (2323 sq. ft.), Smassh (sprawling 9000 sq. ft.), Samsung (1559 square feet store), internationally acclaimed fashion brand Giordano (1300 sq. ft.), ethnic wear and traditional wear outlet Meena Bazar (1948 sq. ft.), Sugar Cosmetics (386 sq. ft.).



“As Delhi 6 Mall continues to evolve and grow, it remains committed to providing its patrons with an unparalleled shopping and leisure experience. With these prestigious brands on board, the mall is set to captivate the hearts of shoppers and become a hub for both business and entertainment in Ghaziabad and it's surrounding Noida and East Delhi,” says Mr. Pankaj Kumar Jain, Director KW Group .



These additions to Delhi 6 Mall align with KW Group's vision of creating a multifaceted, retail and commercial space that caters to diverse interests and needs.



But Delhi 6 Mall is not just about shopping; Additionally, the mall offers incredible recreational facilities with great leisure options, including a gaming arcade and a food court. This ensures visitors can enjoy entertainment and relaxation, making Delhi 6 Mall a complete destination for families and individuals alike.



Situated in the bustling Raj Nagar Extension, the strategic location of Delhi 6 Mall further enhances its appeal. With these major lease agreements and its exceptional design, Delhi 6 Mall is poised to become a landmark commercial project in the region, attracting visitors from far and wide.