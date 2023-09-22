Rising Air Pollution Levels Spur Growth In The Global Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market As Consumer Awareness Grows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The global vehicle exhaust hose market is set for steady growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.1%. It is expected to reach $801.13 million by 2030, up from $645.02 million in [current year], according to a comprehensive report on the market.
Holistic Understanding of the Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market
This exhaustive report provides a holistic understanding of the global vehicle exhaust hose market, offering insights into market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It presents a clear overview of the market, segmented by type, application, and region.
Company Profiles for Informed Decision-Making
The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the vehicle exhaust hose market. These profiles are designed to assist professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions.
Companies Mentioned
Air Cleaning Specialists, Inc. BISCO Enterprise, Inc. Dayco Products, LLC Eurovac Flexaust Inc. KEMPER GmbH Masterflex Group. Nederman Holding AB Novaflex Group Precision Hose & Expansion Joints
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Demand for Adequate Fume Extraction Systems: Growing demand for effective fume extraction systems is driving the market. Rising Air Pollution Levels: The rise in air pollution levels is necessitating better exhaust hose solutions. Increasing Consumer Awareness: Increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of clean air is fueling market growth.
Challenges
Rapid Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs): The rapid adoption of electric vehicles poses a challenge to traditional vehicle exhaust systems. Sustained Economic Slowdown in the Automotive Industries: Prolonged economic slowdown in the automotive sector may impact market growth.
Historical and Forecast Periods
Base Year: 2022 Historical Period: 2018-2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
Type
Single Layer Double Layer Three Layer
Application
Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles
Regional Insights
Europe
Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands Rest of Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia Turkey Iran United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa
The global vehicle exhaust hose market is on the rise, driven by the need for effective fume extraction systems, rising air pollution levels, and increased consumer awareness. This report equips industry professionals with essential insights for strategic decision-making.
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
132
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$645.02 Million
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$801.13 Million
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
3.1
%
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
