Esgbreaks IBN To Serve As Media Sponsor, Provide Targeted Outreach For Upcoming ESG Forum

“We are pleased to be extending our longstanding collaboration with Sustain SoCal. It is always a pleasure to collaborate with their energetic team,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN's communications director.“Key brands within IBN, such as ESGWireNews and Green Energy Stocks, are providing targeted outreach as part of our overall strategy to reach online investor audiences who would be most interested in the discussions taking place at Sustain SoCal's next event.”

To view the full press release, visit



About IBN

IBN

(InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through

NetworkNewsWire

(“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

(“IW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing

social media

audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



About ESGWireNews

ESGWireNews

(“ESG”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sector and public companies committed to sustainable corporate practices.

ESGWireNews

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, ESG is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, ESG brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. ESG is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from ESGWireNews, text“ESG” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ESGWireNews website applicable to all content provided by ESG, wherever published or re-published:



ESGWireNews

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



ESGWireNews is powered by

IBN