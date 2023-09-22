Biomednewsbreaks Why Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD)
is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic therapies (“APTs”) for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms.“The company's lead programs are focused on ASD, for which there are currently no approved pharmacologic treatments that target its cause and symptoms. Currently used treatments only address the symptoms of the condition, rather than targeting the pathophysiology itself. PaxMedica is on a promising path to address these unmet medical needs, bringing hope to millions,” a recent article reads.“PaxMedica's lead programs, PAX-101 and PAX-102, utilize the company's proprietary source of suramin sodium, a broadly acting anti-purinergic therapy that has been known for over 100 years. Its current pipeline includes PAX-101 (IV Suramin) for ASD, PAX-102 (Intranasal Suramin), PAX-101 for human African trypanosomiasis ('HAT'), and selective APTs.”
About PaxMedica Inc.
PaxMedica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. These range from neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”), to myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (“ME/CFS”), a debilitating physical and cognitive disorder believed to be viral in origin and now with rising incidence globally due to the long term effects of SARS-CoV-2 (“COVID-19”). One of PaxMedica's primary points of focus is the development and testing of its lead program, PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of ASD and the advancement of the clinical understanding of using that agent against other disorders such as ME/CFS and long COVID-19 syndrome, a clinical diagnosis in individuals who have been previously infected with COVID-19. For more information, visit
