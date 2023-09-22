Biomednewsbreaks RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: RVLP) Anticipating Growing Demand For UPNEEQ(R)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RVLP)
is a a specialty pharmaceutical company whose near-term focus is to continue the rollout of UPNEEQ(R) into the medical aesthetics market through its dedicated sales force.“UPNEEQ(R) is the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') for acquired blepharoptosis... UPNEEQ(R), the first and only FDA-approved eye drop for low-lying eyelids, fits into the non-invasive medical aesthetics category. With a single drop per day, clinical trials showed an average of one-millimeter lift to the upper eyelid, improving appearance and the superior visual field in patients with a functional deficit. Testing also showed that UPNEEQ(R) was well tolerated by participants and is safe; side effects were similar to those experienced in the placebo group,” a recent article reads.“RVL Pharmaceuticals believes that the growth in the medical aesthetics and eye care markets will be driven by an aging population and an increased life expectancy, resulting in more consumers who desire improved appearance and well-being over a longer period. The company also anticipates other contributing factors that include the growing awareness, utilization and improved accessibility of treatments due to an increase in physicians offering eye care and medical aesthetics services.”
About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc
RVL Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of UPNEEQ(R) (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid, in adults. UPNEEQ(R) is the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the FDA for acquired blepharoptosis. For more information about the company, visit
