Cryptonewsbreaks Nate's Food Co. (NHMD) Announces Reverse Merger, Change Of Control To Drive Global Expansion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nate's Food Co. (OTC: NHMD)
today announced the successful execution of an agreement to acquire JP Energy Group, a Food Jobber company. According to the update, the transaction, marked as an accounting reverse merger, represents a strategic leap into a new era of growth, innovation, global expansion, and a change of control for Nate's Food Co. The company indicated that the merger signifies a pivotal shift in the company's leadership and management, aligning its vision with the exploration of untapped markets and the pursuit of operational excellence. In line with its commitment to a seamless transition and mutual benefit, Marc Kassoff, director and CFO of Nate's Food Co., has stepped down from his positions as part of this transaction. Nate Steck will continue to serve on the board during this transitional phase, ensuring continuity during the transition phase.
To view the full press release, visit
About Nate's Food Co.
Nate's is a dynamic food manufacturer and distributor committed to delivering top-quality products to customers globally. With a legacy of innovation and a focus on excellence, the company continues to shape the future of the food industry.
