Investornewsbreaks Metalert Inc. (MLRT) Bringing Groundbreaking Solutions To The Future Of GPS Wearable Tech

MetAlert and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, selling and licensing products, services and intellectual property in the GPS/BLE wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. With over 20 years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with Alzheimer's, dementia and autism. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world's population. The company offers global end-to-end hardware, software and connectivity solutions, in addition to developing two-way tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products, enterprise and government agency applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real time. MetAlert is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole(R) - think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. military government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes and consumers. For more information, visit the company's website at

